Joni Mitchell's book of art and lyrics to be published in October

A rare book of handwritten lyrics and watercolor paintings by folk music legend Joni Mitchell is to be published this fall, 48 years after the singer-songwriter produced a small number of copies as gifts to her friends.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is set to release "Morning Glory on the Vine: Early Songs and Drawings" on Oct. 22, Spin reported Friday. The book features facsimiles of handwritten lyrics from some of Mitchell's best-known songs, including "Carey" and "Big Yellow Taxi."
Also in the book are more than 30 of Mitchell's watercolor paintings. She initially intended to become an artist, and studied with Henry Bonli, the Canadian artist, in the early 1960s.
Her artwork has been featured on the covers of some of her albums, including her first two releases, "Song to a Seagull" and "Clouds."
The original edition of "Morning Glory on the Vine" was handcrafted by Mitchell and limited to 100 copies that she gave as holiday gifts to her friends. "The existing copies of this labor of love have rarely been seen in the past half-century,” according to a description of the book on Mitchell's website.
The reissue of the book will feature a new introduction by Mitchell, who turned 75 last November.
"All the paintings from the original book are included, along with several additional works that Joni had intended to include for her friends in 1971," the book's description reads. "'Morning Glory on the Vine' is a gorgeous and intimate keepsake and an invitation to explore a new the dazzling, visionary world of Joni Mitchell."
Mitchell, who was born in Canada and has lived in Los Angeles for years, has shunned the spotlight in recent years. In 2015, she suffered a brain aneurysm, causing fans to worry about her health.
Last November, she made a surprise appearance at "Joni 75," a birthday celebration concert at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.She took to the stage while musicians including Graham Nash, Emmylou Harris and Rufus Wainwright performed "Big Yellow Taxi."