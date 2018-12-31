Five hopeful poems to usher in the new year

Even if you're one of the nine or so people in the world who actually understand what "Auld Lang Syne" means, you have to admit that Robert Burns' traditional New Year's poem is getting a little old. Luckily, there are other poems you can use to pay tribute to the year that's gone by and celebrate the potential of the one to come. Here are five poems that will help you say goodbye (or good riddance) to 2018, and welcome the arrival of 2019.