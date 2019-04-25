Romance author Nora Roberts sues Brazilian writer, claiming plagiarism

In the lawsuit, filed in Serruya's home country of Brazil, Roberts claimed that Serruya's books are a "patchwork" of language lifted from Roberts' work. Roberts is seeking at least $25,000 in damages, which she says she will donate to a Brazilian charity that promotes literacy, should she win, according to the New York Times. Roberts has been outspoken in her disdain for Serruya, who has been accused of plagiarizing from more than 40 romance authors. "She’s a blood leech sucking on the body of the writing profession," Roberts wrote on her blog.