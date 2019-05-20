Stephen King fantasy tale ‘The Eyes of the Dragon’ is headed to Hulu

"The Eyes of the Dragon" was originally published in 1984 by a small press created by King and was widely released in 1987. The novel, a fantasy, tells the story of a young prince, who was framed for the murder of his father, and his brother, who is in the thrall of an evil magician named Flagg. Grahame-Smith told Deadline he was excited to be working on the adaptation."The goal for this series is to feel unlike any Stephen King adaptation before, with this rich underlying source material, and the only true fantasy book he wrote that has kings and swords and princesses," he said. "We will honor the spirit of the book and the legacy."