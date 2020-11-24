Business Advisory Roundtables
-
The historic impact of COVID-19 on the commercial real estate industry has forced numerous new paradigms to emerge. Experts from Banc of California, Torrey Pines Bank, Loeb & Loeb LLP and Nixon Peabody LLP weigh in on what real estate companies have needed to do to continue operations.
-
Entertainment business experts from Citrin Cooperman, Gallagher, GHJ and M-Theory experts discuss the pandemic’s huge impact on the entertainment industry. Creativity and resilience - always hallmarks of the entertainment world - sparked silver linings.
-
Experts from Greenberg Traurig, LLP, Miller Kaplan, M-Theory and OpenText discuss cybersecurity breaches that are more commonplace, and the threats (and fines) are growing.
-
Experts from RSM, Objective Capital Partners, Greenberg Glusker LLP and Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro and Rabkin LLP explain the way they do business and how they approach their relationships with customers in a challenging 2020.
Trends, Updates and 2021 Visionaires
-
The Los Angeles Times is pleased to debut a new magazine recognizing Southern California’s Banking and Finance visionaries, plus trends and updates from the world of money management.
-
Here’s Your Chance to Nominate Southern California’s Commercial Real Estate Elite for 2021
Here’s Your Chance to Nominate Southern California’s Commercial Real Estate Elite for 2021
The Los Angeles Times is excited to announce a new magazine and digitally focused product called Los Angeles & Orange Counties Commercial Real Estate: Trends, Updates and 2021 Visionaries.
-
This first of several Business Leadership Awards events from the Los Angeles Times Brand Publishing team recognizing leading executives who have demonstrated noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months.