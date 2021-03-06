Irvine Terrace Custom Estate

Constructed by the acclaimed Nicholson Companies, this four-bedroom plus office single level residence exudes endless sophistication with superior finishes and fixtures, and deluxe amenities. Ideally positioned on a large lot in the esteemed neighborhood of Irvine Terrace, the open concept interiors are characterized by soaring ceilings, white oak flooring and walls of glass.

An entire wall of disappearing glass doors leads to the custom backyard hardscaped by Southwinds - replete with swimming pool, spa, an incredible 40-foot water wall, fire pit and entertainment area with surround sound throughout, creating the ultimate indoor-outdoor living environment.

Location: 2001 Kewamee Drive, Corona del Mar 92625

Asking price: $7,995,000

Year built: 2016

Living area: 4,300 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: $500,000 designer landscaping and hardscaping; single level; chef’s kitchen with Viking appliances, including a double oven, plus lavish cabinetry, sprawling countertops, island with breakfast bar and 8-burner range; spa-like master bath; attached 3-car garage

Contact: Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker Realty

949.702.7211

caseylesher@gmail.com

caseylesher.com

DRE#: 01795953

