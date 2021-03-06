Monarch Bay Terrace in Dana Point

Enjoy stunning ocean views from the pool deck with gorgeous sunsets over Catalina Island. Newly renovated in 2020, this lovely high ceiling single-level home is a short walk to beaches, the lovely Salt Creek Grille and Monarch Bay Club.

This home features a large, perfectly manicured lot with a spacious private backyard, and fully gated and landscaped large front yard with a putting green, rose garden, and grass area for kids to enjoy, plus an oversized three-car garage. The pool and spa deck offers breathtaking 180-degree ocean views. This wonderful ocean view Monarch Bay Terrace home truly has it all!

Location: 32631 Seven Seas Drive, Dana Point 92629

Asking price: $3,999,000 - $4,300,000

Year built: 1979

Living area: 4,225 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths

Features: Formal entry; family room; great room with a large bar; open kitchen; dining room with a wet bar; Calacatta Clara® Quartz countertops throughout; 3 oversized Calacatta Clara Quartz fireplaces; master suite; pool and spa

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

canadaygroup.com

DRE#: 00560041