Orange County

Monarch Bay Terrace in Dana Point

hotproperty
An inviting, private backyard on Seven Seas Drive.
(Canaday Group)
Enjoy stunning ocean views from the pool deck with gorgeous sunsets over Catalina Island. Newly renovated in 2020, this lovely high ceiling single-level home is a short walk to beaches, the lovely Salt Creek Grille and Monarch Bay Club.

This home features a large, perfectly manicured lot with a spacious private backyard, and fully gated and landscaped large front yard with a putting green, rose garden, and grass area for kids to enjoy, plus an oversized three-car garage. The pool and spa deck offers breathtaking 180-degree ocean views. This wonderful ocean view Monarch Bay Terrace home truly has it all!

Location: 32631 Seven Seas Drive, Dana Point 92629

Asking price: $3,999,000 - $4,300,000

Year built: 1979

Living area: 4,225 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths

Features: Formal entry; family room; great room with a large bar; open kitchen; dining room with a wet bar; Calacatta Clara® Quartz countertops throughout; 3 oversized Calacatta Clara Quartz fireplaces; master suite; pool and spa

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group
949.249.2424
leeann@canadaygroup.com
canadaygroup.com
DRE#: 00560041

