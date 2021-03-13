Huge lot in Cameo Highlands

Mas de Soleil is a painstakingly renovated three-bedroom home in Corona Highlands - situated on an expansive lot, with Morning Canyon and Pelican Hill Golf Course views. While the mid-century modern home is simply stunning, the grounds blend elements of France and Italy, a combination not often found in coastal California. Resplendent garden terraces, planted with varieties of grapes, lead to a lower level organic garden surrounded by garden beds, fruit trees, fountain acoustics and a Bougainvillea-covered gazebo. Crushed granite paths with a 100 year-old olive tree accent a dining pergola wrapped with Wisteria, sundeck overlooking the terraces, and outdoor kitchen.

Location: 532 Seaward Road, Corona del Mar 92625

Asking price: $3,695,000

Year built: 1953

Living area: 1,859 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Remodeled mid-century home; outdoor kitchen replete with wood fired pizza oven, built-in BBQ, cabinets and thick granite slabs; 8-foot stone fire pit provides a gathering spot to enjoy while gazing at the canyon views

Contact: Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker Realty

949.702.7047

caseylesher@gmail.com

caseylesher.com

DRE#: 01795953

