Single Story on Massive Lot

A one-of-a-kind large single story just a short walk to the beach, this home is nestled onto a massive double lot right across from lovely Farquhar Park. Interiors are steeped in coastal elegance and include a bright, open floor plan, beamed and vaulted ceilings and dramatic fireplaces throughout that add a refined but relaxed touch.

A true chef’s custom eat-in kitchen with La Cornue Grand Palais range takes center stage. A remodeled guest house offers direct access to the sparkling pool and spa. Built for the entertainer, the homes are surrounded by manicured gardens, two stone fireplaces, and an outdoor cooking area with a wood-fired pizza oven.

Location: 502 Crest Avenue, Huntington Beach 92648

Asking price: $3,875,000

Year built: 2006

Living area: 3,665 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Single story; large lot; pool and spa; walking distance to shops, restaurants and the beach; gourmet kitchen; backlit barreled ceilings; stunning grounds

Contact: Sean Stanfield, Pacific Sotheby’s International Real Estate

949.390.4543

sean@stanfieldrealestate.com

seanstanfield.com

DRE#: 01024996