Beautiful Balboa Island Duplex

The first floor of the three-bedroom, three bath front main home features a sunny front patio, living room with fireplace, dining area with eating bar, modern kitchen, plus a bedroom with its own sunny patio. The second floor has a grand master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, fireplace, cathedral beamed ceilings and balcony plus a second guest bedroom suite. The large, charming two-bedroom, one-and-one-half bath rear unit features open beam ceilings, full kitchen with eating bar, dining area, and stackable laundry plus open floor plan, loft area, and balcony. Outstanding features include two-car garage plus tandem parking for a total of 4-car parking.

Location: 211 Pearl Avenue, Balboa Island 92662

Asking price: $2,695,000

Year built: 1981

Living area: 2,421 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Sunny front patio; spacious interior patio; downstairs bedroom; master suite with cathedral beamed ceilings; custom built-ins and plantation shutters throughout; large rear unit; 2-car garage plus tandem parking area; vacation rental license The Details

Contact: Don Abrams, Abrams Coastal Properties

714.325.9055

don@abramscoastal.com

abramscoastalproperties.com

DRE#: 01234323

