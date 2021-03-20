Single Level Three Bedroom

Privacy, a single level and value in Corona del Mar. A light and airy three-bedroom, three-bath family home with over 2,600 square feet of living space and custom upgrades throughout. A spacious formal dining room, card and game-playing alcove, bonus room and custom built-in bar area all look out onto the large private patio also appointed with a custom BBQ service area. Ideal for endless, coastal indoor/outdoor entertaining for small and large gatherings. A sophisticated floor plan offers casual beach living at a great price.

Location: 97 Jasmine Creek Drive, Corona del Mar 92625

Asking price: $2,295,000

Year built: 1977

Living area: 2,651 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Custom expansion; recessed lighting; travertine flooring; granite counter The Det tops; custom cabinetry; large master suite and retreat; a peek of the ocean

Contact: Suzanne Wyrick, Wyrick & Associates

949.466.3161

suz9921@gmail.com

asteam.com

DRE#: 00604730