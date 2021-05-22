New Model – Carlyle Carlsbad Village

Townhome living has evolved to the highest level of comfort and style with three levels of unrivaled features: a private elevator, two-car garage and private yard. Sharing a private pool/lounge, these homes are designed to celebrate living! The exclusive, three-story townhomes feature a first-floor bedroom suite with bonus room, creating a private area for guests or family. The grand living space of the second floor blends indoor/outdoor living with an expansive deck. It’s ideal for homebuyers seeking to simplify their life with a primary or second residence at the beach offering a walkable lifestyle that is close to shopping, boutiques and restaurants.

Location: 851 Home Avenue, Carlsbad 92008

Asking price: $1,875,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 2,464 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: New construction; private elevator; built-in Sub-Zero; Bertazzoni 6-burner gas range w/ griddle and double oven; Sharp microwave oven drawer; stainless farmhouse-style sink with pulldown sprayer; contemporary cabinetry; designer selected backsplashes; washer; dryer; 2-car garage

Contact: Sheridan Mantor, DAS Global California

760.810.4442

Sales@CarlyleCarlsbadVillage.com

www.CarlyleCarlsbadVillage.com

DRE#: 01956611