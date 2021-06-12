Price Reduction in Newport Coast
Perfectly situated in the guarded and gated community of Pelican Ridge Estates, Newport Coast, awaits this pristine home sitting on a gated lot boasting nearly 14,250 square feet. A double entrance from the circular drive leads to this breathtaking estate with ocean, city lights and magnificent mountain-top views from nearly every room. The high ceilings are outlined with meticulously crafted crown molding and crystal chandeliers, while stone floors flow throughout this stunning four-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate with 5,654 square feet of living space.
Location: 5 Seahaven, Newport Coast 92657
Asking price: $5,750,000
Year built: 1996
Living area: 5,654 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Travertine floors with Calacatta marble accents; meticulously crafted crown molding; newly renovated pool room area; 7 fireplaces; upgraded kitchen with Sub-Zero appliances, 6-burner stove, quartz countertops, authentic gold accents, self-closing drawers, detailed hardware
Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group
949.249.2424
LeeAnn@CanadayGroup.com
www.CanadayGroup.com
DRE#: 00560041