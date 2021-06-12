Price Reduction in Newport Coast

Perfectly situated in the guarded and gated community of Pelican Ridge Estates, Newport Coast, awaits this pristine home sitting on a gated lot boasting nearly 14,250 square feet. A double entrance from the circular drive leads to this breathtaking estate with ocean, city lights and magnificent mountain-top views from nearly every room. The high ceilings are outlined with meticulously crafted crown molding and crystal chandeliers, while stone floors flow throughout this stunning four-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate with 5,654 square feet of living space.

Location: 5 Seahaven, Newport Coast 92657

Asking price: $5,750,000

Year built: 1996

Living area: 5,654 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Travertine floors with Calacatta marble accents; meticulously crafted crown molding; newly renovated pool room area; 7 fireplaces; upgraded kitchen with Sub-Zero appliances, 6-burner stove, quartz countertops, authentic gold accents, self-closing drawers, detailed hardware

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group

949.249.2424

LeeAnn@CanadayGroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041