The Strand at Headlands

From its powerful, second-row perch above the mercurial Pacific Ocean, this modern estate home redefines luxurious, ocean-view living. Designed by award-winning Brandon Architects, this estate boasts sit-down, white-water and Catalina Island views throughout. Discover five bedrooms, seven and two half bathrooms, media room, wine cellar, theater, gym and infinity pool with waterfall. The five-car garage with double lifts will stun the most discerning car collector.

Location: 17 Beach View Avenue, Dana Point 92672

Asking price: $18,250,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 8,329 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Sweeping Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island view; infinity pool; three-story floorplan; 5-car garage with double lifts; 5 bedrooms; 7 full and two half baths; expansive balconies and terraces; wine cellar; modern architecture

Contact: Arlen Raubach, Compass

949.945.4855

arlen@arlenraubach.com

www.arlenraubach.com

DRE#: 01890023