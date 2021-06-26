Gated Coastal Estate

The luxury of space and the rarity of a special coastal locale can be found behind the exclusive, guarded gates of Pelican Point at 7 Shoreview, one of a handful of properties in the community with a double lot and more than a half-acre of grounds. With a seamless flow from indoors to outdoors, the property provides for truly gracious living in today’s world. With private community access to beautiful Crystal Cove, the estate sits at the 13th hole of the Pelican Hill Golf Course, with world-class shopping, dining and entertainment just blocks away.

Location: 7 Shoreview, Newport Coast 92657

Asking price: $12,950,000

Year built: 2003

Living area: 11,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Exquisite stonework; artisan lanterns; walnut, stone and ebony floors; magnificent, paneled office; stunning dining room; fully updated kitchen; two fireplaces; mosaic tile-lined pool and spa; built-in BBQ station; casita

Contact: Mike Johnson Group, Compass

949.207.3735

mikejohnsongroup@compass.com

www.mikejohnsongroup.com

DRE#: 01429647