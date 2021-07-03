The Newport Coast Life

Perched on a private front row on a 22,000-square-foot, premium, hilltop lot with sweeping panoramic views to Catalina and beyond, this captivating and custom-remodeled Newport Coast Crystal Cove Estate offers approximately 8,200 square feet of interior living space, a gourmet kitchen, premium sound home theater and a backyard resort with unobstructed views from Dana Point to Palos Verdes. A large casita separate from the main house allows for maximum privacy for guests. This home affords endless amenities, among them a 1,500-bottle temperature-controlled wine room, gorgeous limestone flooring, Quartzite counters, top-of-the-line appliances, four-car garage, gardens, and state-of-the-art technology in a “smart” home.

Location: 9 Offshore, Newport Coast 92657

Asking price: $16,495,000

Year built: 2006

Living area: 8,200 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

Features: Smart house; private pool and spa; elevator; fully remodeled; new kitchen appliances; 1,500-bottle wine cellar; movie theater; 180-degree unobstructed views of the ocean, white water, coastline, Catalina, city lights, and Newport harbor

Contact: Michael Fawaz, Compass

949.922.7762

michael@michaelfawaz.com

www.newportcoastlife.com

DRE#: 01342829