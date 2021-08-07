Stunning panoramic ocean, harbor, Catalina Island and sunset views! Located in the guard gated exclusive Connemara Community, this luxury custom home features five bedrooms, four and a half baths, four fireplaces, fine details and upgrades. Beautifully remodeled, it’s light and bright with lots of glass and hardwood floors. The gorgeous master suite boasts a sitting area and a large balcony with stunning ocean views, while the master bathroom has a large soaking tub and ocean views. Other amenities include a formal dining room, office, completely remodeled pool and spa, and a newly installed patio - all with stunning ocean views! Too many upgrades to mention. Very quiet, secluded and minutes from the beach, shopping, resorts, and association tennis, this is a MUST-see!

Location: 33761 Glocamora Lane, San Juan Capistrano 92675

Asking price: $3,088,000

Year built: 1987

Living area: 4,400 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Kitchen granite countertop/tile backsplash; family/living new fireplaces installed; white oak wood floors; designer carpet, crown moldings throughout; 6-inch baseboard moldings throughout; new Maytag AC units; Pelican soft water system; 11 Jeld-Wen windows and frames; all new outlets

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041