Grand Opening, Saturday 8/21, 1-4 p.m.

This English Tudor is distinguished by herringbone paver and brick-lined pathways, beveled and stained-glass accents and a porte cochere creating curbside architectural charm. Inside, ceilings up to 30 feet perfectly complement the Versailles limestone and marble flooring as well as the exposed beams and custom glass windows. This floor plan features large living spaces, wine cellar, library/office, media/family room, generous en-suite guestrooms and an end wing guest suite with full kitchen. Stained-glass windows preside over the dining room which adjoins a living room. The master bedroom with spa bath features an adjoining room cleverly revised as a wellness area with sauna and gym.

Location: 30862 Steeplechase, San Juan Capistrano, 92657

Asking price: $4,888,000

Year built: 1991

Living area: 8,801 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Formal entry; office/media room; living room; dining room; gourmet kitchen; pantry; wine cellar; family room; all bedrooms up; master retreat with wellness spa and sauna, walk-in closet; guest/maid’s quarters; in-ground heated pool/spa; pool house; tennis court

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041