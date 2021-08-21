San Clemente Private Beach Community

This Cyprus Shore corner lot neighbors the Cotton Point Estates Gate and is just steps to private beach access. Enjoy ocean breezes, lush landscape views from the oversized windows, a large wraparound deck, and an open living floor plan. Features include four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, bonus/ fifth bedroom with full bathroom and private entrance, an office, wood, carpet, and travertine flooring, individual laundry room, and stainless steel appliances, all on a single loaded street. The master suite features a private deck, separate tub and shower, and a walk-in closet. The three-car garage offers ample storage and there’s a broad loop driveway.

Location: 4030 Calle Isabella, San Clemente 92672

Asking price: $3,795,000

Year built: 1970

Living area: 3,254 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Office; en-suite bonus room with private entrance; large 3-car garage; private master bedroom deck; community amenities include private beach access with world-class surf, tennis courts, pool and spa, sports court, ocean-view clubhouse, beachfront park; 24-hr gate-guarded community

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Scott Kidd |Associates|

949.498.0487

skidd@bhhscal.com

www.scottkidd.net

DRE#: 01011063