Hacienda-Style Estate

Just two miles from the Pacific Ocean, this 6,150-sq-ft custom-built ‘equestrian-zoned’ residence is situated on one acre. Located off a private cul-de-sac street, it offers complete privacy with a private gated entrance. The residence features an open and spacious floor plan along with a tropical resort-style yard, which includes multiple fully matured tropical fruit trees. Located near the Ritz Carlton, the Waldorf Astoria Resort at Monarch Beach and Salt Creek Beach, this property is two miles from Doheny State Beach and just minutes to downtown San Juan Capistrano, Amtrak, the Dana Point Harbor and Lantern District with all of their restaurants and shopping options.

Location: 25677 Paseo De La Paz, San Juan Capistrano 92675

Asking price: $4,150,000

Year built: 1972

Living area: 6,150 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: 50-ft. pool/spa; covered patio area with built-in BBQ, TV, bar, lounge area, refrigerators and more; 4-car garage (1 car converted to additional kitchen area); circular driveway; ponds; separate driveway to potential equestrian facilities which could also be used as casitas

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041

