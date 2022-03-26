Historic Coronado Requa Estate

A bookmark in Coronado’s storied history, this stunning Spanish eclectic residence sits on a palm-lined promenade just 100 feet from the shore. One of the largest lots in Coronado, this historical landmark with Mills Act Funding was conceived by the famed Richard Requa in 1925. The previous owner preserved its priceless historical heritage while meticulously updating the home to modern-day standards and evoking a five-star feel with a capacious kitchen poised for entertaining and panoramic ocean views from the roof deck. A legacy estate that offers unmatched attention to detail, this is your chance to own one of the most sought-after exclusive properties in Southern California. Visit www.CoronadoRequa.com.

Location: 1127 F Avenue, Coronado 92118

Asking price: $39,000,000

Year built: 1925

Living area: 15,067 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: 25,771-sq-ft lot; sprawling guest house; 4-car garage; 1-car golf cart garage; 5 off-street parking spaces; 26-seat movie theater; 1,300-sq-ft gym; full spa; 18-hole putting green; state-of-the-art golf simulator; outdoor kitchen; Estancia dining and more

Contact: Compass

The Clements Group

619.435.3700

info@ClementsGroupRE.com

www.ClementsGroupRE.com

DRE#: 01120956