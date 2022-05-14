Idyllwild Mountain Retreat

Experience this quintessential mountain retreat with expansive panoramic views. Located on three separate parcels totaling 4.15 acres, this property embodies the ultimate privacy with ample room for retreats or large gatherings. Don’t miss this gem in the mountains, just a short distance to the quaint village of Idyllwild offering great dining and shopping options. A multitude of amazing hiking trails is nearby as well.

Location: 52915 Middle Ridge Drive, Idyllwild 92549

Asking price: $981,000

Year built: 1968

Living area: 3,265 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Lot with existing home is 1.91 acres; two adjacent vacant lots are being sold with the property; total combined acreage is 4.15 acres; there is a propane generator for backup power as well; 2 fireplaces; forced air unit; carport; multiple decks

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties

Brent Ringoot

858.243.3673

BrentRingoot@gmail.com

www.BrentRingoot.com

DRE#: 01378916