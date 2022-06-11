One-of-a-Kind Home by Kre8tive

Amazing opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art, modern luxury home designed by Kre8tive Conceptions. Truly a work of art with the ultimate consideration and detail given to every inch of the property. This home showcases California living the way it was meant to be experienced. The backyard is truly a fresh experience, featuring a rare and sophisticated setting that makes entertaining a dream and a joy. The pool is designed impeccably with Midnight Blue PebbleTec, an eight-person hot tub with a waterfall inside, a Baja shelf featuring an acrylic cascading water ball feature, and a 10-foot ceiling deck waterfall cascading into the pool — a home to live in and experience!

Location: 3152 Woodstock Road, Rossmoor 90720

Asking price: $3,598,000

Year built: 1959

Living area: 3,246 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Rossmoor School District is top rated in the nation, with Elementary, Middle, and High School all 9 out of 10.

Contact: Compass

Jeff Warren

310.487.9266

jeff.warren@compass.com

www.Compass.com

DRE#: 02040656