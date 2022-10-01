Open House: Sat, 10/1 & Sun, 10/2 • 1-4 p.m.

Coastal luxury meets Laguna Beach in this oceanfront residence, featuring the perfect layout for a relaxing seaside escape. This home features two master suite retreats, one on the first level. The second level offers a large balcony and spectacular ocean views. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows offer panoramic ocean views from all major living spaces with spacious balconies. Perfectly upgraded throughout with a large gourmet kitchen and open floor plan makes this property ideal for a family retreat. Walking distance to The Montage and all that Laguna Beach has to offer. Monthly lease. This is a rare opportunity to live in a fantastic dream home!

Location: 31319 Monterey Street, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $19,000/month lease

Year built: 1993

Living area: 4,126 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: This home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms with two master suite retreats; the upper level has a large bonus/game room with panoramic oceans views and a large balcony; the first-floor balcony offers panoramic ocean views and a spa; 2-car attached garage; gated property

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041