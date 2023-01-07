Ocean Views

This luxury residence captures spectacular ocean and canal views. Water views are not only spectacular from the living room but, being a corner unit, also from both bedrooms of this condominium. Walking distance to restaurants, the charm of Cannery Village and the recently enhanced Lido Marina Village. The 601 Lido Park Drive Building represents an incomparable lifestyle, which should be seen to be truly appreciated. This is a fully furnished, turnkey executive residence with weekly maid service located in a full-service, high-rise building with 24-hour concierge services on-site.

Location: 601 Lido Park Drive, Unit 6F, Newport Beach 92663

Asking price: $15,000/mo. lease

Year built: 1972

Living area: 1,860 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Fully furnished; maid service; 24-hour security; doorman; gym; pool; spa; laundry room

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041