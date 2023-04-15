Gated Estate

Extraordinary French Normandy estate in Villa Park boasts views of Catalina Island and the Pacific Ocean. Custom-designed with attention to detail focused on every square foot of the property. Enjoy over 12,700 sq. ft. feet of European-designed living, including cherry wood cabinets, travertine floors with granite inlays, cherry wood floors, custom wall moldings, silk wallpaper, intricate ceiling designs, Swarovski crystal chandeliers, and a custom-designed staircase with 24-carat gold leaf and platinum ornaments.

Location: 19051 Cerro Villa Drive, Villa Park 92861

Asking price: $5,250,000

Year built: 2007

Living area: 12,700 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Featuring 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and 7 fireplaces; boasting imported marbles including Tuscan travertine, Italian Carrara and Rojo Alicante & imported woods including European oak, alder, rosewood, wild cherry, and ash wood; crown molding, vaulted and coffered ceilings throughout

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041