Presenting a visionary oceanfront masterpiece on one of the most private beaches, perfectly positioned in South Laguna’s prestigious guard-gated community, Three Arch Bay. A private gated entry opens to an entertaining courtyard with a tranquil waterfall spa, fire pit, and outdoor kitchen. The artistry continues as the custom front doors unveil a great room where floor-to-ceiling sliding glass windows invite the breathtaking ocean views, overlooking its one-of-a-kind, private and spacious flat grassy pad. The airy main level, impeccably paved with quartzite, exudes a sense of seamless unity, perfect for quintessential indoor-outdoor living.

Location: 26 South La Senda Drive, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $28,500,000

Living area: 4,000 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Revel in “resort-style” living, where sophistication intertwines seamlessly with coastal splendor. This home meticulously designed by Brion Jeanette is the epitome of the California dream. www.kaysandmogharrabi.com

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Jonathan Mogharrabi, DRE#: 02009871

310.633.1300 / jonathan@kaysandmogharrabi.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Marci Kays, DRE#: 01397539

323.356.2650 / marci@kaysandmogharrabi.com

Paul Daftarian, DRE#: 01317949

Luxe Real Estate

714.865.5969 / paul@daftariangroup.com