Little Balboa Island Waterfront

The ultimate in coastal living is here on Balboa Island, the jewel of Newport Harbor. This waterfront home on Balboa’s coveted Little Island combines luxury and charm, complete with gorgeous views. The first level features an open floor plan encompassing a great room with a fireplace, a deluxe eat-in kitchen and two bedrooms, each with a fireplace. Upstairs, the elegant primary suite showcases a wide balcony overlooking the water, a sitting area with a fireplace, built-in storage, high ceilings and an opulent spa-quality bath. Additionally, a spacious and bright one-bedroom guest suite with a living area and kitchenette is accessed through the home or by a private outdoor staircase.

Location: 335 East Bayfront, Newport Beach 92662

Asking price: $8,599,000

Year built: 1970

Living area: 2,399 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Well-appointed modern kitchen with plenty of storage and dining area; expansive brick-lined front patio perfect for entertaining; fantastic views of the bay; dock space for a 40-foot boat; new roof; two-car garage

