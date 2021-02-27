The Jewel of the Gaviota Coast

One of the California coast’s most extraordinary, pristine pieces of land, Eagle Canyon Ranch consists of 14 parcels of usable land. Boasting unobstructed ocean and mountain vistas, this stunning 1,900-acre expanse overlooks the sparkling blue Pacific in Santa Barbara County. Preserved and cherished by the same family for generations, the land is located near the famed Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort and Sandpiper Golf Course. Just west of Santa Barbara, the property’s rolling hills, panoramic coastline, scenic trails, tree-bordered plains, and tranquil Eagle Canyon Creek provide an enchanting retreat, while still in close proximity to all this glorious region has to offer.

Location: 0 Eagle Canyon Ranch, Goleta 93117

Asking price: $50,000,000

Living area: 1,900 acres of privately owned land

Features: 1,900 acres; 14 parcels; privately owned land; unobstructed panoramic ocean and mountain views; primarily zoned AG-II-100 and MT-II-10

Contact: Casey Gordon, Rodeo Realty

805.750.9804

caseyjgordon@yahoo.com

caseygordonre.com

DRE#: 01880153