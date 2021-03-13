Swanky ‘Palm Springs’ Mid-Century Modern in Encino

This very private, gated mid-century modern has been renovated to luxurious perfection in coveted Royal Oaks. The open floor plan features terrazzo flooring and a massive center island as the cornerstone for the ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle. The highly flexible floor plan is great for entertaining. Mature palm trees and fountains surround cozy fire pits, a newly remodeled pool with cascading waterfalls and sun deck, and ambient lighting – all enhanced by discrete speakers offering the soundtrack of your choice.

Location: 15627 Royal Oak Road, Encino 91436

Asking price: $3,450,000

Year built: 2009

Living area: 4,000 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Coveted Royal Oaks; private, gated location; mid-century modern; open floor plan; pool with waterfalls

Contact: Craig Knizek, The Agency

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

theagencyre.com

DRE#: 01377932