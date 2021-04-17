Behold the Majesty in Montecito

In the world-renowned enclave of Montecito, behold the majesty of soaring high ceilings and spectacular panoramic mountain views in this contemporary residence. Enjoy expansive outdoor entertaining areas and ample square footage including several “flex rooms” for a variety of live and work options. An alternative entry at the top of the driveway allows for the primary suite, kitchen, living, dining and two family rooms to all be on the entry level, along with two additional bedrooms, an office and wrap-around wide patios. A large recreation space and bedroom suite are located upstairs. The lower level includes full guest quarters plus potential for a second separate-entry guest suite.

Location: 595 Freehaven Drive, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $3,950,000

Year built: 1991

Living area: 6,041 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Over 3.25 acres in the coveted east end of Montecito on a private lane; multiple generous sized decks and patios for entertaining; undeveloped level space to possibly add detached guest house; pool/cabana; play area and/or garden; 3-car garage; covered RV and uncovered parking

Contact: Nancy Kogevinas and Ken Switzer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

805.450.6233

nancy@kogevinas.com

montecitoproperties.com; realestatesb.com

DRE#: 01209514; 01317331