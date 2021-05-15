Luxurious Mediterranean

Don’t miss this extraordinary value with instant equity and a smokin’ cap rate. It’s impossible to find this much square footage on such a lovely tree-lined, south-of-boulevard location for this price. The spacious, three-story floor plan boasts an impressive entrance, formal living room, generously sized rooms, and a chef’s kitchen. There’s unique, direct access to the ground floor basement, which has been fully remodeled and features two bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate kitchenette. Secure this ideal opportunity before it’s gone.

Location: 4233 Allott Avenue, Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking price: $1,479,000

Year built: 2009

Living area: 4,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Prime location; close to Ventura Blvd.; updated kitchen; open floor plan; finished guest suite

Contact: Craig Knizek, The Agency

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932

