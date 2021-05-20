It’s All About Fabulous Views

FABULOUS VIEWS OF THE VALLEY FLOOR, MOUNTAINS, AND CITY LIGHTS WITH EXCELLENT WESTSIDE ACCESS This Gated, One-Story Home is set on a single-level, 13,489+ Square Foot Lot. lt is located within walking distance of the Lanai School with great Westside Access. It was designed for buyers who want to live in a totally remodeled home. There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a Great Room and a Gourmet Kitchen with custom cabinets and Dacor and Viking Appliances. There are high ceilings throughout with eight-foot glass windows, all with custom automatic window shades to control sunlight and all with Views of the Valley Floor from the Great Room, Living Room, Dining Room, and Master Bedroom.

Location: 16303 Mandalay Drive, Encino 91436

Asking price: $2,600,000

Year built: 1956, Rebuilt 2004

Living area: 2,650 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Granite, marble & tile on all counters; hardwood, marble & tile flooring; 5 electric skylights w/ electric shades; security system w/ cameras & monitors; in-home reverse osmosis water system; air filtration system w/ ultraviolet light air purifier; large covered patio; BBQ; heated pool & grass yard

Contact: Craig A. Brick, Beverly Hills Realty Group, Inc.

310.275.1908

cabrealtors@sbcglobal.net

www.realtor.com/realestateagents/craig-a.-brick_encino_ca_152416

DRE#: 00833487