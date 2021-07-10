11480 Amanda Drive

Sweeping Valley views await atop Studio City. Set on a private full acre promontory, this entirely custom, rare sprawling modern estate is a culmination of more than four years of design, encompassing the most captivating address in Studio City. Wide-planked barn wood floors and a floor-to-ceiling black onyx marble fireplace warms the modern masterpiece as natural light and a constant breeze flows throughout the residence. Custom, steel-framed glass pocket doors open to your ultimate private backyard experience: massive entertaining space, grassy yard, infinity edge pool & oversized spa, fire pit lounge, and full outdoor kitchen with heater.

Location: 11480 Amanda Dr., Studio City, 91604

Asking price: $5,995,000

Lot size: 43,560 square feet

Living area: 4,704 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: The primary suite features a lounge, fireplace, dual closets, oversized steam shower, & spa-style bath; a sleek chefs kitchen dons an oversized island, dovetail custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, dual beverage refrigerators and butler’s pantry.

Contact: Donovan Healey, Hilton & Hyland

310.903.1876

donovanhealey@gmail.com

www.donovanhealey.com

DRE#: 01887933

Alphonso Lascano

818.800.8848

alphonsolascano@gmail.com

www.alphonsobjorn.com

DRE#: 01723550