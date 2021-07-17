Time Together Starts Here

Welcome home to this magnificent Tudor-style estate where life is easily celebrated. Unfolding over two acres, the lush grounds are exquisitely landscaped with fruit trees, terraced gardens, plants and colorful pops of bougainvillea, all basking in glorious ocean views. Glamour and warmth strike the perfect balance with towering, beamed ceilings, cozy yet grand living spaces and inviting wraparound decks offering wonderful views of the gardens and sparkling Pacific. Located in the coveted community of Ennisbrook, this peaceful home captures the very best of relaxed Montecito living.

Location: 256 Las Entradas Drive, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $6,900,000

Year built: 1991

Living area: 8,716 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: With meticulous attention to detail, the estate underwent a massive remodel in 2007/2008; luxurious home amenities include a home theater, game room, fitness room, and sauna; the community of Ennisbrook enjoys a community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and more

Contact: Nancy Kogevinas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

805.450.6233

Nancy@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514