View Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac
Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Sherman Oaks with more than 4,600 square feet, this home will impress with its open floor plan that lets you see the valley lights and canyon views. Amenities include high ceilings, spacious kitchen, huge primary suite, plus four more bedrooms, along with a pool, grassy area, stone fireplace and a barbecue center with seating. It’s a perfect home for entertainers as it checks all the boxes with rare attributes, as well as being close to schools, studios, shopping, dining and nearby freeway access.
Location: 3854 Beverly Ridge Rd., Sherman Oaks 91423
Asking price: $3,495,000
Year built: 2000
Living area: 4,679 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Open Saturday, 11/13, 1:00pm - 4:00pm; Open Sunday, 11/14, 1:00pm - 4:00pm
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932