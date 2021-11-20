Amazing Views

Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Sherman Oaks with more than 4,600 square feet, this home will impress with its open floor plan that lets you see the valley lights and canyon views. Amenities include high ceilings, spacious kitchen, huge primary suite, plus four more bedrooms, along with a pool, grassy area, stone fireplace and a barbecue center with seating. It’s a perfect home for entertainers as it checks all the boxes with rare attributes, as well as being close to schools, studios, shopping, dining and nearby freeway access.

Location: 3854 Beverly Ridge Rd., Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking price: $3,495,000

Year built: 2000

Living area: 4,679 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Open Saturday, 11/20, 1:00pm - 4:00pm; Open Sunday, 11/21, 1:00pm - 4:00pm

