3727 Longridge Ave.

Presenting 3727 Longridge, a rustic villa in the prestigious Longridge Estates. With privacy and serenity, this perfectly designed property is situated on over an acre of magnificent Sherman Oaks grounds. Forged behind high walls and a brand-new industrial-grade, motor-powered gate with a picturesque courtyard centered on a custom fountain is a dramatic estate for those seeking true elegance. Through a sleek entry and grand foyer boasting 20-foot ceilings, bask in the boundless luxury throughout the residence’s stunning public spaces.

Location: 3727 Longridge Avenue, Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking price: $6,995,000

Year built: 2002

Living area: 7,226 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Brand-new Sonos audio system; pergola; full kitchen; new grill master BBQ; new pebble sheen saltwater pool with just-installed heating and color lighting system; potential for a sports court; hosting guests just became effortless; on an acre lot

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Donovan Healey

310.903.1876

donovan@hiltonhyland.com

www.donovanhealey.com

DRE#: 01887933

Heather Boyd

310.994.3140

hboyd@hiltonhyland.com

www.heatherboydgroup.com

DRE#: 01836830