A whimsical Tudor with a white picket fence on an incredible tree-lined street in the most desirable part of Toluca Lake. This home is filled with character while also fully updated with all of today’s modern conveniences. Enter the front door to be greeted by a formal living room with gleaming wood floors, double-sided fireplace and adjacent study, followed by a massive great room, wonderfully appointed chef’s kitchen with breakfast bar and a dining area with French doors that lead to a private and hedged entertainer’s dream yard with outdoor fireplace, fully equipped covered BBQ area, tranquil fountain and grassy yard. 4322PoncaAve.com

Location: 4322 Ponca Ave., Toluca Lake 91602

Asking price: $2,495,000

Year built: 1935

Living area: 3,492 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Three-bedroom, three-bathroom plus office; den/study; home gym; open floor plan

Contact: Corey Nelson, Katie Skouras, Sunset Strip Brokerage

310.927.0095, 310.696.1718

corey.nelson@sothebys.realty, katie.skouras@sothebys.realty

coreynelsonpartners.com

DRE#: 01462372, 2022075

