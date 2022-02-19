Lovely Tudor-Style Home

Welcoming, stylish Tudor south of the Boulevard! Walk through a lovely custom brick entryway to a bright and airy soaring beamed ceiling in the Art Deco-inspired living room with marble fireplace. The expansive downstairs primary en-suite looks out to a back garden shrouded in bougainvillea, a private oasis. Multi-paned windows brighten the charming breakfast nook and kitchen featuring brilliant jade-glazed Mexican tile. The dining room has been converted into an Old Hollywood-style screening room. One of the two upstairs bedrooms has been repurposed as an office and music studio. The spacious two-car garage boasts a lighted stage and sound system for performing and karaoke enjoyment. Adjacent to the house is a lush, green, natural garden. This well-maintained home is only moments away from Ventura Blvd. shopping and dining, and within a short distance to the studios and the Westside.

Location: 14162 Valley Vista Blvd., Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking price: $1,685,000

Year built: 1976

Living area: 2,342 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Downstairs primary suite; custom appointments throughout home; theater with 125-inch screen and projector; newer HVAC and kitchen appliances

Contact: Rose Ferraro Fahey, Compass

818.262.3532

rosefahey1@gmail.com

rosefahey.com

DRE#: 01074290