Classic Single-Story Ranch

Tucked away behind a wrought iron gate and over a charming bridge awaits this beautifully remodeled private ranch-style retreat. This lovely turnkey home features ample windows bringing in natural light from morning to night. High-pitched ceilings, on-trend stone/ tile, fixtures and color schemes are among the character-rich architectural details. A gloriously massive swimming pool. A large grassy yard. Work, create or play in the spacious guest house with a full bathroom.

Location: 17333 Rancho Street, Encino 91316

Asking price: $4,295,000

Year built: 1947

Living area: 4,170 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Open Saturday, 2/26, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.; Open Sunday, 2/27, 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932