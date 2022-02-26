Classic Single-Story Ranch
Tucked away behind a wrought iron gate and over a charming bridge awaits this beautifully remodeled private ranch-style retreat. This lovely turnkey home features ample windows bringing in natural light from morning to night. High-pitched ceilings, on-trend stone/ tile, fixtures and color schemes are among the character-rich architectural details. A gloriously massive swimming pool. A large grassy yard. Work, create or play in the spacious guest house with a full bathroom.
Location: 17333 Rancho Street, Encino 91316
Asking price: $4,295,000
Year built: 1947
Living area: 4,170 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Open Saturday, 2/26, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.; Open Sunday, 2/27, 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932