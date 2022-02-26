Tuscan To Timeless

A vibrant, versatile lifestyle is matched only by the timeless design and stunning ocean and mountain views from this Montecito estate. With a youthful energy permeating throughout the residence, old and new coexist in a seamless blend. Taking full advantage of the Mediterranean climate and exceptional Montecito location, the property was designed for today’s lifestyle with indoor and outdoor rooms that flow together and invite living life in full color. Drenched in sunlight, the residence lives like a resort with an oversized pool, expansive terraces, patios, fire pit, exquisite gardens and more. Playful, spirited and modern, this is a classic estate for all ages.

Location: 2692 Sycamore Canyon Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $16,850,000

Year built: 2001

Living area: 9,701 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Spirited 2.41-acre Montecito estate in a prime location; architect: Tom Meaney; ocean and mountain views; floor plan makes both everyday living and entertaining effortless; guest house with a kitchen; cabana with a bathroom; oversized pool; manicured gardens with fruit trees

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.879.8043

Nancy@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514