25636 Oak Meadow Dr.

Impeccably built, this residence exudes elegance and world-class style and is ready for its next steward. A true family home with numerous amenities that will guarantee lots of fun family times to create wonderful memories for years to come. Additionally, there’s a pool, spa, cabana with outdoor fireplace and barbecue, fully refrigerated bar/entertainment room perfect for game day, and a commanding office/library with 30-foot ceilings!

Location: 25636 Oak Meadow Drive, Valencia 91381

Asking price: $4,695,000

Year built: 2006

Living area: 10,531 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Stunning city and Oak Reserve views seen throughout the home; an expansive two-story library/office; a large, beautifully appointed kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances; a large, inviting family room; an authentic bar with billiards table and jukebox; a grand entry hall

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Chaya Van Essen

310.270.6305

Chaya@Chayavanessen.com

www.chayavanessen.com

DRE#: 01398928