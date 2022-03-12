Gorgeous New Construction
Gorgeous new construction. The serene and private yard has a flat grassy area, cabana with pool bath, stunning zero-edge pool with pool house and bathroom that’s totally private, and an outdoor kitchen/BBQ area. The open floor plan is perfect for impressive entertaining and a coveted modern lifestyle. There’s a fantastic movie theater adjacent to a bar and wine cellar. The owner’s suite presents the ultimate luxurious space. The unique, totally private outdoor balcony creates an inspiring space to start every day.
Location: 4544 Woodley Avenue, Encino 91436
Asking price: $6,399,000
Year built: 2020
Living area: 8,020 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Contemporary design; zero-edge pool; privately gated; sports court; close to shopping, dining & entertainment
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932