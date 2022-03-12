Gorgeous new construction. The serene and private yard has a flat grassy area, cabana with pool bath, stunning zero-edge pool with pool house and bathroom that’s totally private, and an outdoor kitchen/BBQ area. The open floor plan is perfect for impressive entertaining and a coveted modern lifestyle. There’s a fantastic movie theater adjacent to a bar and wine cellar. The owner’s suite presents the ultimate luxurious space. The unique, totally private outdoor balcony creates an inspiring space to start every day.

Location: 4544 Woodley Avenue, Encino 91436

Asking price: $6,399,000

Year built: 2020

Living area: 8,020 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Contemporary design; zero-edge pool; privately gated; sports court; close to shopping, dining & entertainment

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932