World-Class Equestrian Facility

This stunning 28-acre parcel of land includes multiple stables for housing and caring for horses, multiple rings for riding, and hundreds of acres of open trails for riding as well. This parcel of land also has natural creeks and is located right next to the national recreation and conservation land, and finally, even though you feel like you’re miles away from civilization, you are only a quick drive to anywhere you need to shop, eat, or play.

Location: 12100 Brown’s Canyon, Chatsworth 91311

Asking price: $10,500,000

Year built: 1997

Living area: 2,606 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Equestrian facilities; Warner Center views; guest apartment; barn & tack facilities; riding arenas

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932