World-Class Equestrian Facility
This stunning 28-acre parcel of land includes multiple stables for housing and caring for horses, multiple rings for riding, and hundreds of acres of open trails for riding as well. This parcel of land also has natural creeks and is located right next to the national recreation and conservation land, and finally, even though you feel like you’re miles away from civilization, you are only a quick drive to anywhere you need to shop, eat, or play.
Location: 12100 Brown’s Canyon, Chatsworth 91311
Asking price: $10,500,000
Year built: 1997
Living area: 2,606 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Equestrian facilities; Warner Center views; guest apartment; barn & tack facilities; riding arenas
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932