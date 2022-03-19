Classic Single-Story Ranch

Tucked away behind a wrought iron gate and over a charming bridge awaits this beautifully remodeled private, ranch-style retreat. This lovely turnkey home features ample windows, bringing in natural light from morning to night. High-pitched ceilings, on-trend stone/tile, fixtures and color schemes are among the character-rich architectural details. Additionally, there’s a gloriously massive swimming pool and a large, grassy yard. Work, create or play in the spacious guest house with a full bathroom.

Location: 17333 Rancho Street, Encino 91316

Asking price: $3,999,999

Year built: 1947

Living area: 4,170 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Open Sunday, 3/20, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

knizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932