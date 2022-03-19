Classic Single-Story Ranch
Tucked away behind a wrought iron gate and over a charming bridge awaits this beautifully remodeled private, ranch-style retreat. This lovely turnkey home features ample windows, bringing in natural light from morning to night. High-pitched ceilings, on-trend stone/tile, fixtures and color schemes are among the character-rich architectural details. Additionally, there’s a gloriously massive swimming pool and a large, grassy yard. Work, create or play in the spacious guest house with a full bathroom.
Location: 17333 Rancho Street, Encino 91316
Asking price: $3,999,999
Year built: 1947
Living area: 4,170 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Open Sunday, 3/20, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
knizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932