Premier Santa Barbara Townhome

Enjoy the Santa Barbara lifestyle in this nearly 2000-sq-ft townhome in a central Mesa location, one-half block to the Pacific Ocean and close to all services, Lazy Acres market, several restaurants and La Mesa Park. The convenient two-story floor plan at the Shoreline Villas Association lives like a home with an attached two-car garage leading to the common living areas, plus a half-bath on the entry level. Upstairs are three bedrooms including an oversized primary suite, two full baths and a laundry. Amenities include two fireplaces, private outdoor spaces, an electric car charger, and a year-round association heated pool. Great opportunity to own a large lock-and-leave townhome. Near to everything!

Location: 222 Meigs Road #1, Santa Barbara 93109

Asking price: $1,895,000

Year built: 1993

Living area: +1,977 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Association pool heated year-round; attached 2-car garage; 2 fireplaces; close to restaurants, gourmet market, all services, and near to parks and beach

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Ken Switzer

805.680.4622

KenSwitzer1@yahoo.com

DRE#: 01245644