Private Architectural Property
Set on almost entirely a single level, this home offers a wide-open floorplan that smartly separates both public and private living areas. Just when you think that you have seen it all, you will discover another space that you cannot imagine you have ever lived without -the true luxury of more space. Soaring ceilings highlight the art-gallery-like walls, allowing the owner to display major pieces around the home. Although there are too many to list, key features of this property include a designer kitchen, a very large pool and an outdoor loggia with a fireplace. www.4158adlon.com
Location: 4158 Adlon Place, Encino 91436
Asking price: $4,995,000
Year built: 1961
Living area: 6,423 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: End of cul-de-sac location in one of the most in-demand enclaves of Encino; shrouded in remarkable privacy; abutting Santa Monica Conservancy land; gated driveway; over half of an acre of flat grounds; pool; outdoor loggia
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills
Eric Lavey
310.908.6800
el@sir.com
www.ericlavey.com
DRE#: 01511292