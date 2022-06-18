Private Architectural Property

Set on almost entirely a single level, this home offers a wide-open floorplan that smartly separates both public and private living areas. Just when you think that you have seen it all, you will discover another space that you cannot imagine you have ever lived without -the true luxury of more space. Soaring ceilings highlight the art-gallery-like walls, allowing the owner to display major pieces around the home. Although there are too many to list, key features of this property include a designer kitchen, a very large pool and an outdoor loggia with a fireplace. www.4158adlon.com

Location: 4158 Adlon Place, Encino 91436

Asking price: $4,995,000

Year built: 1961

Living area: 6,423 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: End of cul-de-sac location in one of the most in-demand enclaves of Encino; shrouded in remarkable privacy; abutting Santa Monica Conservancy land; gated driveway; over half of an acre of flat grounds; pool; outdoor loggia

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

Eric Lavey

310.908.6800

el@sir.com

www.ericlavey.com

DRE#: 01511292

