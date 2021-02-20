Perfectly Restored San Marino Home

This award-winning Thompson Mosley house sits on a gently sited half-acre-plus knoll in charming San Marino. Perfectly integrated into the surrounding landscape, thoughtfully designed by Kathleen Ferguson, this unique home offers a captivating master suite, chef’s kitchen, walk-in bar hideaway and multiple lounge areas. Glass expanses provide numerous vignettes and access points - many directed towards the swimming pool. Exceptionally restored yet true to its original design, it incorporates natural materials plus plenty of light and open entertaining spaces. “This area has one of the greatest concentrations of mid-century residential design and this is one of the finer examples of that pedigree,” notes agent George Penner.

Location: 1030 Canon Drive, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $4,000,000

Year built: 1959

Living area: 3,795 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: 23,247-square-foot lot; separate guest suite; additional separate studio; pool with electric cover; solar system; multiple outdoor lounges; glass glazing to 2009 energy efficiency standards; landscape design by Kathleen Ferguson; modernized by Space Int’l

