Tuesday’s Southern Section baseball playoff semifinals scores
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
St. John Bosco 2, Corona 0
Santa Margarita 12, Crespi 0
DIVISION 2
West Ranch 8, Etiwanda 7 (8 innings)
Mater Dei 5, Fountain Valley 4
DIVISION 3
San Dimas 4, Beckman 1
Glendora 7, Temecula Valley 5
DIVISION 4
Dos Pueblos 7, Thousand Oaks 1
Ganesha 11, South Torrance 1
DIVISION 5
St. Anthony 6, Northwood 5
Elsinore 6, Camarillo 0
DIVISION 6
Estancia 4, Rancho Mirage 3
Marshall 4, Heritage Christian 3
DIVISION 7
Mary Star of the Sea 7, Channel Islands 6 (11 innings)
Riverside Notre Dame 5, Grace 4
DIVISION 8
Fillmore 5, Colton 0
Pioneer 3, Placentia Valencia 1
DIVISION 9
Mountain View 2, Coastal Christian 0
Nuview Bridge 2, Academy for Academic Excellence 1
Note: Finals in all divisions May 30-31 at Cal State Fullerton & Cal State Long Beach (times TBD).
