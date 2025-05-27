Advertisement
Tuesday’s Southern Section baseball playoff semifinals scores

Baseball and glove on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1
St. John Bosco 2, Corona 0
Santa Margarita 12, Crespi 0

DIVISION 2
West Ranch 8, Etiwanda 7 (8 innings)
Mater Dei 5, Fountain Valley 4

DIVISION 3
San Dimas 4, Beckman 1
Glendora 7, Temecula Valley 5

DIVISION 4
Dos Pueblos 7, Thousand Oaks 1
Ganesha 11, South Torrance 1

DIVISION 5
St. Anthony 6, Northwood 5
Elsinore 6, Camarillo 0

DIVISION 6
Estancia 4, Rancho Mirage 3
Marshall 4, Heritage Christian 3

DIVISION 7
Mary Star of the Sea 7, Channel Islands 6 (11 innings)
Riverside Notre Dame 5, Grace 4

DIVISION 8
Fillmore 5, Colton 0
Pioneer 3, Placentia Valencia 1

DIVISION 9
Mountain View 2, Coastal Christian 0
Nuview Bridge 2, Academy for Academic Excellence 1

Note: Finals in all divisions May 30-31 at Cal State Fullerton & Cal State Long Beach (times TBD).

